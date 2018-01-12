Local Burglary Interrupted by Homeowners; 1 Burglar Remains At Large

By Daniel Ritz

BREAKING: A call came in to Orange County Sheriff’s Department Dana Point Police Services on Jan. 12 at approximately 3 p.m. reporting a burglary in process on the 33000 block of Astoria St. in Dana Point.

Sgt. Richard Himmel of Dana Point Police Services confirmed that upon interruption, suspects fled the scene. One suspect, a local homeless parolee, was taken into custody near the Albertson’s on Del Obispo St.

A second male, which Himmel described as a white male in his twenties, fled the scene on foot and currently remains at large.

Sgt. Himmel explained that a helicopter as well as two patrol canines were used during the search.

This is an ongoing investigation that will be updated as more details become available.