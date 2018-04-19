Local Author Kim Hooper Announces Second Novel, ‘Cherry Blossoms’

Dana Point resident Kim Hooper recently announced that she will be releasing her second novel, Cherry Blossoms in the fall of 2018. Hooper released her first book, People Who Knew Me, in May of 2016. She said that the process for writing this book was very different than her first.

“I didn’t even realize what this book was about until I had finished it,” Hooper said.

She explained that her research took her to Japan, where Cherry Blossoms takes place. She said initial reviews described the book as, “part travel-guide, part comedy, part exploration of grief and relationships.”

Hooper explained that the book is set to be released Nov.4, and will be available on a variety of multimedia platforms.