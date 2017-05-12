Local Artist Prepares for Mother’s Day Fine Arts Show

By Kristina Pritchett

Tom Youdbulis, a local artist looked over his pieces that currently hang inside the Alice Rice Art Gallery in Laguna Beach. All the pieces were of the ocean, which he said is his favorite thing to paint.

“It’s ever-changing,” Youdbulis said. “I like to paint the ocean, but water in general.”

This weekend, Youdbulis will feature his work during the Dana Point Fine Arts Association’s outdoor art show.

The Dana Point Fine Arts Association is a nonprofit that annually donates a portion of their show’s proceeds to the Dana Hills High School Art Department.

The show will take place from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and guests will be able to speak with the artists. Guests can view the fine art at the Dana Point Harbor boardwalk along the boat docks in Mariner’s Village, on the east side of Coffee Importers.

Watercolor, oil, acrylic, colored pencil, pastels and photography by a variety of artists will be available for sale.

Youdbulis said he’s excited for the show, and likes that it falls on mother’s day because his own mom played a big role in his career.

“She’s one of the reasons I paint,” Youdbulis said. “She’s always backed me on my work.”

The show is weather permitting, if canceled no make-up date will be arranged. But, the association holds shows throughout the year. For more information, visit www.danapointfinearts.org.