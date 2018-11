8 p.m. Head to the Coach House to hear some soulful Southern-style rock performed by Lynyrd Skynyrd cover band Simple Man. The band is known for emulating Ronnie Van Zant’s profound and powerful vocals. It will be performing some of the hits that put Lynyrd Skynyrd on the map, including Simple Man, Sweet Home Alabama and Tuesday’s Gone. Tickets are $15. 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

