Letters to the Editors: Looking Beyond the ‘Quick Fix’

By CAITLIN YATES, San Francisco

I am writing regarding the article published in the Feb.16-22 edition of the Dana Point Times titled, “City Holds Community Forum Addressing Homelessness.”

Although I appreciate the sentiment of decreasing the homeless problem in the Dana Point community, the views stated by Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas on the effectiveness of both the three-strike law and converting felonies to misdemeanors is both misguided and short sighted. Managing a growing homeless problem through the use of enhanced law enforcement is simply not the answer and will only create increased problems for the community in the future. Recidivism rates occur in part because people who need help, support and services are put in jail for minor crimes, only decreasing their ability to participate as functional members of society when they are returned to the street without any support. It serves not only these vulnerable populations, but the rest of the community, to provide long-term solutions and services to our homeless population instead of turning to law enforcement for a “quick fix.”