AUBREY BEAUCHAMP, Capistrano Beach

Squirrels have not only overpopulated Pines Park, they have enlarged their territory. I live on the Palisades far from Pines Park yet squirrels have invaded our neighborhood for months, especially in pine trees. Half eaten pinecones are everywhere. They are also in palm trees, on roofs, walk across the road and generally are a menace. They drink from my hummingbird feeder in my jacaranda tree, eat from the bird feeder and scare the nesting bluebirds in their box.

I have called vector control and was told I am on my own because squirrels are not an endangered species. I bought some squirrel poison pellets. They ate it and are still alive. I called professional squirrel pest control companies. Their charges are through the roof with no guarantee.

Squirrels are fun to watch but they carry diseases, they multiply and ruin the pinecones in our beautiful trees. I know that people love to feed them and this may be part of the problem. However, in the many years I have lived here I have never seen squirrels in our street and backyards. Now, it seems they are everywhere and unless some measures are taken, they will only increase in numbers.