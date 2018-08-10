LETTERS TO THE EDITOR POLICY: To submit a letter to the editor for possible inclusion in the paper, e-mail us at letters@danapointtimes.com or send it to 34932 Calle del Sol, Suite B, Capistrano Beach, CA 92624. Dana Point Times reserves the right to edit reader-submitted letters for length and is not responsible for the claims made or the information written by the writers.

DAN JENGARO, Dana Point

They say Dana Point is a smoke-free city. Am I the only one who sees people smoking everywhere, and our OCSD deputies working hard on real crime? This is no coincidence.

There is absolutely no way, absolutely no reasonable way we should expect our well paid, highly qualified and hard-working deputies to spend their time and our money writing citations and tickets for cigarettes?

It seems there are quite a few people that are quick to champion the success of OCSD, then encourage pushing legislature making their jobs even more difficult than it already is.