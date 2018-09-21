Letters to the Editor: Why Not Give Credit Where Credit is Due?

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR POLICY: To submit a letter to the editor for possible inclusion in the paper, e-mail us at letters@danapointtimes.com or send it to 34932 Calle del Sol, Suite B, Capistrano Beach, CA 92624. Dana Point Times reserves the right to edit reader-submitted letters for length and is not responsible for the claims made or the information written by the writers.

Ambrose Masto, Beach Road, Capistrano Beach

Mr. Jacobs in his guest opinion article printed in the Sept. 14 edition of the Dana Point Times correctly points out the good and bad news about California Real Estate. Unfortunately, when he opines about the current job market, his statistics do not correlate with the present situation. I ask, “Why not give credit to our President and his Administration for improving job growth and lessening unemployment?” Persons who need jobs have a better chance of getting employed than they have had in years. As for China stealing American jobs and our intellectual property, Presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama, did nothing, while President Trump is trying hard to bring manufacturing back to America and stopping China’s illegal practices. Why not give credit where credit is due?