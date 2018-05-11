LETTERS TO THE EDITOR POLICY: To submit a letter to the editor for possible inclusion in the paper, e-mail us at letters@danapointtimes.com or send it to 34932 Calle del Sol, Suite B, Capistrano Beach, CA 92624. Dana Point Times reserves the right to edit reader-submitted letters for length and is not responsible for the claims made or the information written by the writers.

JOAN HENRY, Capistrano Beach

I have been listening, watching and thinking about all of these homeless people for quite a few years now and it is annoying how many seem to be gathering year after year after year. They don’t seem to want to look for a job or move on to where they could find a job. They are content to stay where they are because they can get free food from the public that feels bad for them. Now, which is beyond my comprehension, the public wanted to build housing for them? Why in the world would they want to go anywhere else when they are safe and living for free?

Naturally, what money they get they will spend on drugs, or things like that and other homeless will see what they are doing and they will be thrilled that they can join in on the free ride. In this way, the homeless population will get bigger and bigger over the years. We used to not have many homeless because the local community had too much pride. They wouldn’t give anything unless they earned it. I wonder if we still have anyone around like that today.

I think it is terrible that our government and state officials say they cannot do anything about the homelessness problem. I don’t think they want to. The homeless stay here because they know anywhere in Southern California is very expensive and they could not find a job here if they tried. They couldn’t find housing either, as it is too expensive. They are safe. They think the public should feel sorry for them when they should really be helping themselves, like move somewhere where they can get a job. Maybe they could gain some security and feel better for themselves. It would be cheaper than building housing for them to stay in and do the same thing they are doing now. Put them on buses and take them to other places to get jobs. There, they could get themselves straightened out and stable. That would help them more than anything else and give them back their pride. It would be nice to help them get back on their feet again but it won’t happen if they stay here and everyone feels sorry for them. They are not children, they are adults, so make them take responsibility for themselves.