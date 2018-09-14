LETTERS TO THE EDITOR POLICY: To submit a letter to the editor for possible inclusion in the paper, e-mail us at letters@danapointtimes.com or send it to 34932 Calle del Sol, Suite B, Capistrano Beach, CA 92624. Dana Point Times reserves the right to edit reader-submitted letters for length and is not responsible for the claims made or the information written by the writers.

GARY LENSON, Capistrano Beach

With California Coastal Cleanup Day ahead of us on Sept. 15, I would like to encourage residents to be mindful of where they spend their time and energy.

There are a few clean-up sites being formally planned for Coastal Cleanup Day in Dana Point and I want to first and foremost say I support everyone making an effort. My only request is for us as residents to remember that a number of these sites are owned by the county or regularly cleaned by the City of Dana Point.

There are so many nooks and crannies along our small stretch of beach that need our help. I would encourage everyone to get out in their communities -maybe before joining one of the other wonderful cleanup efforts, go find their own pocket where trash gathers and clean it up.

Organized efforts are fantastic and I commend everyone involved in Coastal Cleanup Day. It is a wonderful day for people to celebrate in their service to their community.

I simply want to encourage people to be stewards of their own space, and be careful to not only care for the glossy, most manicured locations.