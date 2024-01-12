Fresh out of college in 2021, I landed my first full-time reporting job at the Dana Point Times. From Day 1, I hit the ground running and haven’t stopped.

For a small, coastal town, the Dana Point community has kept me on my toes covering a steady stream of stories out of the Dana Point Harbor, the Lantern District and City Hall, as well as new business openings, public art and development.

Dana Point has left an indelible mark on me, and I will forever be grateful for the kindness that you, the community, have shown me. I am also grateful for Picket Fence Media for taking a chance on a green reporter fresh out of college.

As a burgeoning reporter, I found myself needing a moment to psych myself up before setting out to knock on shop doors for interviews while writing for the Laguna Beach Independent, because a part of me was still nervous to interview strangers. But through my time as a local journalist, these communities have shown me so much kindness and given me confidence in myself as a reporter, as a storyteller.

It has been my absolute privilege and pleasure to report on all things Dana Point for these past couple of years. I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to grow as a journalist, get to know this community and tell your stories.

This is a city with residents who care so deeply about their hometown and will work hard to make it the best place it can be. Having such caring and involved residents makes this town so special – and makes it so hard to say goodbye.

However, this is only a goodbye for now.

I’ll be returning to my alma mater to teach journalism in the spring, but I’ll continue to report on all things Dana Point as a contributing writer – so this isn’t the last issue you’ll be seeing my byline.

Thank you for entrusting me with your stories.