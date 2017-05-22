Jill Scognamiglio, Dana Point

Dear Chief Chilton,

I wanted to relay my thanks for a job well done!

My husband and I own three restaurants in this lovely city of Dana Point and we are also residents. Recently at one of our businesses we had a very unpleasant experience with a transient. One of the restaurants that we own is on Pacific Coast Highway. A male entered the restaurant and locked himself in the bathroom for over 20 minutes and was shouting. Several times our employees banged on the door to ask if he was OK or needed assistance. The noise was becoming louder. My employees and I were afraid as we thought he could be armed and dangerous. We cleared the restaurant and called the police department.

The deputies arrived very quickly and removed the man from the restaurant. In his hand was a piece of copper pipe that he had been banging on the walls, he had begun to take the toilet apart. It turns out that he had been trashing restrooms in other local restaurants and the deputies thanked me for calling them. I consider myself lucky that no one was hurt due to the quick response of our local sheriff deputies.

I am so happy and relieved to live in a community where I know we can call the police and immediately get a response. We have a beautiful city with five-star amenities and it is very reassuring that the police are giving five-star service and doing a great job.

The deputies were prompt and very professional. They were calm and reassuring both my employees and me. They encouraged us to call any time we felt we need assistance.

Without your department’s support I feel this city would not fare so well, after all we have been voted one of the best coastal cities to live in! I salute you and your deputies for keeping order and keeping us all safe to live and prosper in this beautiful area.

