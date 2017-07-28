Kathleen Brougham, Dana Point

It is a wonderful thing to find kindness in a complete stranger. On a beautiful summer evening before sunset and I set out on a walk with my sweet labrador retriever named Lilly. About a mile from home we arrived at Heritage Park and enjoyed seeing all the views of harbor life. As I was taking in the scenery, Lilly started limping and then just laid down. Her shoulder locked up on her and she wasn’t able to walk. A very kind lady noticed our situation and offered if she could help. I’ve never seen her before, but I’d like to say a very big thank you to an extremely generous woman named June who lives in Dana Point. Out of the kindness of her heart she drove her dog home and then returned to the park and drove Lilly and I back to our home. Lilly is resting comfortably now. I am sincerely thankful to her for rescuing us. It is truly wonderful to live in a beautiful city with beautiful people.

