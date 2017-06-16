Gary P. Mann, Monarch Beach
A guest visiting downtown Dana Point recently said it looks like “a beachside version of Detroit.” Fifteen years ago city leaders re-envisioned what we could be, it certainly wasn’t this. After a decade of work with the community, the Town Center Plan passed with wide support.
Recently Capo Cares and Save Dana Point groups loudly decried development and spending. People like Debra Lewis and Paul Wyatt convinced us that we’d soon look like Irvine and that city spending was rampant. Each had barely lived here, yet they were experts on all that was wrong. Ms. Lewis loves to bemoan the increased spending since 2007. Why is this surprising? 2007 was the Great Recession and tourism, our number one tax source, was dead. As the economy improved, City Council invested to capitalize on the economic boom. Unfortunately Lewis, Wyatt, Capo Cares and Save Dana Point then delivered Measure H. We are now stuck with ballot box zoning and a ghost town of empty lots. Yet, ironically they place blame, claiming our past Council spent “unwisely” on Town Center infrastructure. With no new revenue sources, they are cutting programs like the Symphony, the State BBQ Championship & the Grand Prix.** I’m certain that summer concerts and Whale Parade are next. Some are even calling for police cuts, while asking them to enforce a smoking ban. I have to wonder if this is what our citizens expected or do they feel, like me, bamboozled?
*Editor’s Note: The proposed budget has not been voted on by City Council, and therefore events could remain funded by the city. The City Council is scheduled to have a budget hearing on Tuesday, June 20.
FACT CHECKER
The passage of Measure H made into law the requirements of the 2008 Town Center Plan approved by the residents, particularly in regard to the height and number of floors allowed and the parking requirements it contained. Because Measure H reaffirmed what the California Coastal Commission had already approved, the Commission quickly and unanimously approved Measure H.
Measure I sought to substantially reduce the parking requirements for developers. The 2008 Town Center Plan had required that the city provide for centralized parking locations before any Town Center improvements should begin, but that wasn’t done. Measure I intensified the parking burden on Dana Point taxpayers. That is why Save Dana Point and Dana Point residents overwhelming supported Measure H and opposed Measure I.
Regarding development, three four story buildings are under construction in Town Center with over 100 rental units. The Bevmo opened and the Union Bank project was approved. Projects and hotels are under construction or seeking approval on PCH and nearby streets, All will have a huge impact on traffic and parking.
Overseeing how a city spends its money is the most important responsibility of all city councils. Our city council must now make some tough decisions to keep the city from spending more than it receives in income. The sooner and more responsibly this is done, the less the impact will be on the city services residents enjoy now and in the future.