Larry A. Vetter, Dana Point

I have been a resident of Dana Point since 1972 and have been an ardent supporter of many things associated with Dana Point since it was part of Orange County before city incorporation. I have never had the inclination to write to the Dana Point Times until now. The reason that I am writing at this juncture is in response to articles that the Times’ have published regarding the legal debacle between the city of Dana Point and Dana Point Foreign Car Service. I am cognizant of Dana Point Foreign Car Service since the business was purchased by the current owner Tom Volkmann. Thus, I have a unique and historical lens to bring a few thoughts to ponder in the situation that you have so aptly reported regarding the legal maneuvers undertaken by the city of Dana Point.

Dana Point Foreign Car Service is an entrenched business that has served the citizenry of Dana Point and other surrounding communities. Volkmann’s business has diligently fulfilled their mission of car maintenance with great care and consideration for their clients and the community at large. I speak with authority on that aspect since I have employed their services since the 1970s. Furthermore, many customers have supported neighbors of the car service by developing a relationship that was initially established through interactions with Dana Point Foreign Car Service. Hence, many people have fostered business relationships with surrounding stores that offer various products such as electronics, hardware, surf gear, food, glass, mirrors and other such offerings. Subsequently, it is apparent that Dana Point Foreign Car Service has pumped a vast amount of money into the community and fostered a fertile climate of business cooperation with other businesses in proximity of their shop. Additionally, the Car Service is a true mom and pop shop that is part of the fabric of the nature of Dana Point.

Subsequently, I cannot fathom why the city of Dana Point does not comprehend the critical nature of qualitative business practices exhibited by the car service. Also, as a voting citizen, I question the expense regarding the misuse of public funds as the city has pursued legal actions against Dana Point Foreign Car Service. I ponder if the folks behind the city’s posture to pursue legal action against the car service have functioned as good stewards of public funds in their zeal to curtail business at Dana Point Foreign Car Service.

Moreover, it is of much anxiety to this writer that the city of Dana Point has developed a posture of having a governmental view of how Dana Point should proceed and what the city should look like. Please take note of the most recent election in Dana Point that dealt with Propositions I and H in which the citizens overwhelmingly voted to retain the “home-town” flavor that enticed many people to take up residence in an ocean community that did match the hustle and bustle of Newport or Manhattan Beach.

