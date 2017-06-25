Matt Kelliher, Dana Point

It’s with great disappointment that I’ve read of the cancelation of the OC Sheriff’s blotter from the Dana Point Times. This is one of the most enjoyable reads in each and every one of your publications. For the Sheriff’s Department, it is one of the best community policing activities and puts a human touch on the job of our police, while often sharing with us a smile or a real laugh. I hope the Sheriff’s Department reconsiders their decision.

