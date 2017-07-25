Letter: Regarding the City’s Budget

Penny Manyard, Dana Point

I wanted to write this after reading the recent letters regarding the city of Dana Point’s budget including remarks on spending. I believe these opinions illustrate a total misunderstanding of city budgeting. Taking courses in nonprofit management and economics, as I have, would be helpful before more misinformation is provided to our community.

Anyone who has ever taken out a mortgage loan has engaged in “deficit spending” for their lifestyle. The city of Dana Point, as far I know, hasn’t taken out any loans in its history.

There should be no cuts in services, only increases, as with Police Services. Increases in services would be for residents, but would also increase tourism and Tourism Occupancy Tax (TOT) revenue.

Another way to increase revenue is by completing all projects on the board including the Lantern District and the Doheny Village plan and to bring on new projects as revenue sources. The new projects won’t be so easy to attract as we now have, in effect, ballot zoning which is discouraging to anyone who seeks to finance new projects. We want to keep tourists here in Dana Point rather than having them spend their dollars in Laguna, Newport and beyond.

It’s actually quite simple, you increase revenue from the largest revenue source and everyone benefits. No tax increases for residents but improved services for all.

