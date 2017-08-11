Letter: New Development Does Not Match Dana Point’s History, Charm

Nadia Starner, Capistrano Beach

Our coastal demise started after seeing the DP Times front page with “Raintree construction’s project.” How did this get approved? A project that provides over population and congestion is beyond me.

The renderings looked so similar to Irvine, Anaheim and many cities with high density multi-use properties. The city catered to developers that have more interest in a metropolitan lifestyle than a coastal lifestyle. The Planning Department should be concerned more for the existing community and preserving the coast in all development and not what the developer wants. The rendition shows no coastal town, no beauty, character, charm or history. The landscape makes such a difference to visitors that travel for beauty and charm; this is where they will invest dollars. Unless the idea is to keep the tourists out while over populating the town and removing the charm.

Paradise as it was seen from pictures of my parent’s younger years of the late 1940s and 1950s was charming and filled with California history and surfing, which was an image that is slowly diminishing. A friend who works at a Dana Point hotel said many tourists ask, “What is Dana Point’s history?” I’m amazed with all the marketing that our city is producing doesn’t scream our history; Richard Henry Dana, Doheny, Hobie, surfing, The Pilgrim. The city is tearing down history and new development shows no signs of it, not even in art placed around town. Instead of showing ideas of a metro mess and many events that trash our beaches, they give no story and no economic lift to the community. Preserving the past and allowing development that expresses this can only be a plus for all. Visitors love charm and uniqueness and character, not multi-use high density buildings that box away the ocean, only serving the people that live in the apartments. If a metropolitan city is what a tourist is looking for then let it not be our coast.

Since community development does not look out for the community and instead is accommodating developers, Capo Beach’s future should not be one of massive high-density development. Check the post office for the city’s planning department postings of any new requests of development changes to our communities that affect our lifestyle and coastal neighborhoods forever.

