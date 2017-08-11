Letter: New Development Does Not Match Dana Point’s History, Charm

Nadia Starner, Capistrano Beach
Our coastal demise started after seeing the DP Times front page with “Raintree construction’s project.” How did this get approved? A project that provides over population and congestion is beyond me.
The renderings looked so similar to Irvine, Anaheim and many cities with high density multi-use properties. The city catered to developers that have more interest in a metropolitan lifestyle than a coastal lifestyle. The Planning Department should be concerned more for the existing community and preserving the coast in all development and not what the developer wants. The rendition shows no coastal town, no beauty, character, charm or history. The landscape makes such a difference to visitors that travel for beauty and charm; this is where they will invest dollars. Unless the idea is to keep the tourists out while over populating the town and removing the charm.
Paradise as it was seen from pictures of my parent’s younger years of the late 1940s and 1950s was charming and filled with California history and surfing, which was an image that is slowly diminishing. A friend who works at a Dana Point hotel said many tourists ask, “What is Dana Point’s history?” I’m amazed with all the marketing that our city is producing doesn’t scream our history; Richard Henry Dana, Doheny, Hobie, surfing, The Pilgrim. The city is tearing down history and new development shows no signs of it, not even in art placed around town. Instead of showing ideas of a metro mess and many events that trash our beaches, they give no story and no economic lift to the community. Preserving the past and allowing development that expresses this can only be a plus for all. Visitors love charm and uniqueness and character, not multi-use high density buildings that box away the ocean, only serving the people that live in the apartments. If a metropolitan city is what a tourist is looking for then let it not be our coast.
Since community development does not look out for the community and instead is accommodating developers, Capo Beach’s future should not be one of massive high-density development. Check the post office for the city’s planning department postings of any new requests of development changes to our communities that affect our lifestyle and coastal neighborhoods forever.
Nadia, thanks for sharing your perspective. I was attracted by the laid back charm of south county as well,
Are you against all development in the city?
What type of development projects do you think would be good for the city?
I think that the city would improve if the vacant lots and run down buildings were improved.
Moreover, I live in a neighborhood that would not be here if it wasn’t for development, I eat at restaurants and shop in stores that wouldn’t be there if not for development.
Shevy,
My husband has stated the same thing. He has been here since ’81 and there are lots of homes, shops and restaurants that are driving our economy here that would not be here if not for development. This City would not be here if not for development. Most of the people who bought their homes in the ’60s for $50,000 would not have their homes worth $1-3 million if not for the development in the City, and then complaining about how young families can’t afford to move in to this City, but are not willing to sell their home at a lower value for those families to be able to afford to live here. Could you imagine?
How do you expect the land owners in the Lantern District, who are just land owners and not developers, to sell their land at such a high value and then not expect the person buying it to not make money on their investment? That is how this works. That is how the economy grows. That is how we get rid of the empty lots. You have to have someone that has enough money to bankroll the whole project. Regular Joe Shmoe on the street doesn’t have that, so who does? Who can bankroll these things? Developers. So what are we left with? Empty lots or someone who is able to afford to build and be able to get their investment back. Mom and Pop shops don’t have that kind of money. We wish they did, but they don’t. Land owners are not willing to sell the plot of land they bought in the ’50s for dirt cheap, they have a premium on the lot, that makes it difficult for the ROI on a smaller more quaint building non-existant.
We cannot move somewhere and expect it to never change, that isn’t how any of this works. Any where you go there is going to be change. Especially in Southern California where people are flocking and there is an extreme housing shortage. Anyone can see that. Look at the homeless, look at the affordable housing that you are considered for if you make $73k as a single person! That is crazy!
Well that got off to a tangent. Anyways, bottom line, I get the need for “responsible development” but this is also an ever changing world and what “responsible development” is to one person, it is not to another, so I appreciate you asking those questions and a very thoughtful response.
Dreaming of the past, as the old buildings crumble, the homeless take over vacant buildings, the infrastructure falls apart and we end up looking like Santa Cruz?Which is a dump. Maybe that is what Capo people want, but most of DP would like too see nice buildings, nice infrastructure and built out lots.
Also, its called population growth, where do you put the newcomers or is it just the elites on the coast who can live here, or the folks who got mommy and daddy’s house and never want to leave? Mix use development is for all, new development is for all and the whole notion of living in the past is just a dream. Now it’s time too wake up, build out and make DP a five start city.
I like the new design. I’m a MidCentury design fan and this is kind of a modern version of that. I know this is I the eye of the beholder but I find a lot of the design of Dana Point very 70s looking and I’m no fan of that. I moved to DP for a lot of reasons but the architecture of the business districts was not one of them.
Well said