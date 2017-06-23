Todd Wallin, Dana Point

I am not someone who would usually write a letter like this, but recently I thought it was time I should weigh in.

On June 1, my son graduated from Dana Hills High School. It was a very proud moment for my family. When the ceremony started, I noticed four members of the Laguna Niguel City Council were in attendance but only one member of the Dana Point City Council was. I thought it was nice that these elected officials took time out of their schedules to see off the senior class. When they introduced the Council Members, a friend sitting next to me mentioned that the Mayor of Dana Point was not in attendance. I didn’t think much of it until I learned this broke a 27-year tradition. When I asked around about Mayor Lewis not being present, it was explained to me that she didn’t show up because she was not allowed to speak.

This troubled me because I have been watching the events of the last seven months and realized I see Mayor Lewis everywhere. My question became—will she only attend events when she has the ability to electioneer? This situation leads one to make that assumption. I hope I am wrong. If I am not, Mayor Lewis should remember 18-year-old’s can vote.

Dana Point deserves more from their elected officials, especially the mayor.

*Editor’s Note-It could not be confirmed that the attendance of the mayor of Dana Point at Dana Hills High School graduation is a 27-year tradition.

