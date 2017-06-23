Todd Wallin, Dana Point
I am not someone who would usually write a letter like this, but recently I thought it was time I should weigh in.
On June 1, my son graduated from Dana Hills High School. It was a very proud moment for my family. When the ceremony started, I noticed four members of the Laguna Niguel City Council were in attendance but only one member of the Dana Point City Council was. I thought it was nice that these elected officials took time out of their schedules to see off the senior class. When they introduced the Council Members, a friend sitting next to me mentioned that the Mayor of Dana Point was not in attendance. I didn’t think much of it until I learned this broke a 27-year tradition. When I asked around about Mayor Lewis not being present, it was explained to me that she didn’t show up because she was not allowed to speak.
This troubled me because I have been watching the events of the last seven months and realized I see Mayor Lewis everywhere. My question became—will she only attend events when she has the ability to electioneer? This situation leads one to make that assumption. I hope I am wrong. If I am not, Mayor Lewis should remember 18-year-old’s can vote.
Dana Point deserves more from their elected officials, especially the mayor.
*Editor’s Note-It could not be confirmed that the attendance of the mayor of Dana Point at Dana Hills High School graduation is a 27-year tradition.
Wow. Here we go again. When did Dana Point become so mean? How about actually asking the Mayor what really happened before smearing her in print? And with sketchy “facts” to boot. God. I bet she had a conflict or something, and here you go deciding, all by yourself (or maybe with encouragement from elsewhere?) to start throwing rocks. We’re so lucky to have Mayor Lewis. She’s been the first proactive, hard-working mayor in years and she actually cares about residents.. Every time she tries to do something to bring some fresh air into local politics, she gets blocked by the 3 councilmen up for reelection next year – Mueller, Tomlinson and Viczorik.. Have you actually attended or watched any Council meetings? Mayor Lewis is warm and kind and welcoming to every person who comes to Council – kids, businesses, service organizations, etc. She’s a smart lawyer who does her homework and is really trying to fix things. The other guys, except Wyatt, who has worked hard on the budget,especially, sound like they barely read their reports.
This is why we get such awful councilmen. Keep it up, buddy. Dana Point has a reputation as the spawning ground for corrupt, do nothing politicians. The same guys who spent all the savings and left us in a terrible financial mess. We eat our young in Dana Point for sport. Give the lady a break. The Council makes $600 a month. I wouldn’t subject my worst enemy to the meanness I’ve seen in this paper for a hundred times that.. Have some respect . It won’t kill you. But we may well kill our town if we keep this up, because we’ll never find decent people to run. What’s next? Hate on Twitter?
I’m not surprised that the Mayor was a no show. I bet she had a Capo Cares event to attend to. Lewis is a total joke. She voted against Premium Police Services and then writes an article touting it’s passage like it was her idea. Last week she was the only council member to vote against the 2017-2019 budgets that will actually leave us with surpluses for the next few years. She and Sanford Edwards (Headlands Owner) were the two largest donors to the Save Dana Point PAC. Last month she personally negotiated a settlement to a lawsuit with Mr. Edwards that cost our city over $300K.