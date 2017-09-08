LETTERS TO THE EDITOR POLICY: To submit a letter to the editor for possible inclusion in the paper, e-mail us at letters@danapointtimes.com or send it to 34932 Calle del Sol, Suite B, Capistrano Beach, CA 92624. Dana Point Times reserves the right to edit reader-submitted letters for length and is not responsible for the claims made or the information written by the writers.

Barbara Wilson, Dana Point

California U. S. Senator Kamala Harris invited our Mayor and seven other mayors from large cities to join her in a roundtable discussion in San Jose. What a wonderful opportunity for Dana Point.

I was disheartened when I saw the quotes in the OC Register article (Sept. 3) about the meeting from Councilmen Muller and Tomlinson criticizing Mayor Lewis for attending.

In the article, the Long Beach Mayor was quoted saying what a great job Mayor Lewis did representing Dana Point and educating the group on the San Onofre spent nuclear waste storage issue. Our city was given a rare opportunity to bring this and other important local issues such as homelessness and sober living homes directly to our U. S. Senator.

The article stated that prior to the meeting Mayor Lewis discussed the trip with the City Manager, Mark Denny. City policies permitted the visit without prior Council approval.

Mayor Lewis ran on a platform of change. She works tirelessly in meetings with Dana Point residents to hear their concerns and suggestions. She frequently speaks at civic club meetings, and has attended Neighborhood Watch gatherings, kept up with San Onofre decommissioning activities, educated herself on city budget matters, holds public office hours and publishes articles to advise citizens of issues affecting the city.

She has met with Rep. Darrell Issa, District Attorney Tony Rackauckas and other politicians from cities, county, state and federal agencies to gain their support for helping her serve Dana Point residents.

Unfortunately, when the Mayor attempted to join an organization of South Orange County cities, these same councilmen voted against joining the group. Fortunately, Councilman Muller did acknowledge that the Mayor has every right to meet with whomever she pleases. Only Councilman Wyatt sees the value of sharing information and communicating with our neighbors as a way to solve common problems.

We can only achieve change by working together!