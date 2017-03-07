Heidi Cascardo, Ladera Ranch

Many voters in the 49th congressional district have been beseeching Representative Darrell Issa to meet with them in an in-person town hall. Sadly, Mr. Issa has refused so far, ironically, as he sends us mailings in which he claims he wants to do a better job listening to us.

It was refreshing a few weeks ago to see that Colonel Doug Applegate, candidate for the 49th district, held a town hall meeting in San Juan Capistrano. Colonel Applegate met with several hundred voters and answered all questions that were asked. We, the voters of the 49th district, deserve a representative who is willing to listen to us, not one who keeps us at arm’s length. I encourage you to reach out to Rep. Issa to implore him to listen to his constituents. His job is on the line.

To submit a letter to the editor, email editorial@danapointtimes.com.

About The Author Dana Point Times

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>