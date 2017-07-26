Kay Lehmacher, San Clemente

I would like to thank the city of San Clemente, Mayor Kathy Ward and my fellow volunteers for the honor of awarding me Volunteer of the Year 2017.

Unfortunately, many people are unaware of the San Clemente-Dana Point Pro-Hume Animal Shelter, and I would like to encourage you all to go and see the lovely facility you have in your city.

If you are having any thoughts of adding a pet to your family, please consider adoption. We have wonderful animals waiting for a loving home.

All animals are given loving care until they are adopted, no matter how long it takes. Recently, “Anvil,” a long-time resident of the shelter who was adored by the volunteers, went home. For us, it was sad to see him go. He is missed, but it is wonderful that he has a loving forever home.

I would like to take this opportunity to mention that Pet Project Foundation, the fundraising and volunteer arm of the animal shelter, will be holding its Country and Western fundraiser at Bella Collina Golf Club on Sept. 24. Tickets will be sold on the website soon, www.petprojectfoundation.org.

Thank you all in advance for your support.

