Phuong Nguyen, Dana Point

Darrell Issa recently published an op-ed in The Huffington Post calling for American leadership to solve the Syrian refugee crisis. He begins with heart-wrenching descriptions of the sarin gas attack. Instead of offering compassion, he concludes that immigration/refugee policy is the incorrect debate to have in response to Syria. Instead, he argues that the U.S. should commit to a military strategy. While I agree that a comprehensive military policy is necessary, that does not mean that the U.S. cannot also be a leader in humanitarian efforts. I call on Rep. Issa for leadership by doing the right thing and sponsoring a bill that would increase the number of Syrian refugees that the U.S. accepts to address this urgent need and to save lives. True leadership is strength and compassion and the courage to deviate from the party line.

