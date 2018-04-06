Letter to the Editor: We Want Our Votes Back

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR POLICY: To submit a letter to the editor for possible inclusion in the paper, e-mail us at letters@danapointtimes.com or send it to 34932 Calle del Sol, Suite B, Capistrano Beach, CA 92624. Dana Point Times reserves the right to edit reader-submitted letters for length and is not responsible for the claims made or the information written by the writers.

STEVE STEWART, Dana Point

In capitulating to the plaintiff only 15 days after notice of a potential lawsuit was served (instead of taking the full 45 days allowed), and with the minimum opportunity for Dana Point citizens to weigh in on the ramifications, the city attorney and City Council took from every Dana Point voter the right to vote five times in at-large city elections every four years. The right to vote and determine how our city is governed was reduced to one vote in district elections every four years. The reasoning behind this council decision was fear induced by the city attorney’s specious examples of multimillion-dollar judgements.

The Dana Point City Council can rectify this terrible decision. They can hire expert outside counsel for this CVRA case, anyone other than Patrick Munoz, to represent the residents who vote for council members, pay taxes in this city and have every right to expect our opportunity to vote on our city government is not negotiated away. Instruct outside counsel to follow the example of Mission Viejo by engaging in a negotiation that allows Dana Point voters to keep our five votes, if at all possible and also mitigate any CVRA related legal jeopardy we might face through negotiation with the plaintiff and the court. The example of Mission Viejo is clear. Dana Point residents have not been represented by this council and the city attorney. We want our votes back.