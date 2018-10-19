Letter to the Editor: Turning up the Heat

JENNIFER MASSEY, San Clemente

After living near the beach in San Clemente for 38 years, this summer we added air conditioning to our home because of new temperatures reaching in the high 90s.

The outlook for the future of the planet is truly terrifying, and we owe it to future generations to address the climate change issue.

Please go to www.citizensclimatelobby.org to find out more.

Monthly meetings are held at St. Andrew’s Church in San Clemente. Join us for our next meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 9:30 a.m.