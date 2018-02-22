Letter from the Editor: Three Blind Mice shoot the Messenger! (FRC)

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR POLICY: To submit a letter to the editor for possible inclusion in the paper, e-mail us at letters@danapointtimes.com or send it to 34932 Calle del Sol, Suite B, Capistrano Beach, CA 92624. Dana Point Times reserves the right to edit reader-submitted letters for length and is not responsible for the claims made or the information written by the writers.

Jim Kelly, Dana Point resident

Our city has once again been denied “Best Practices Analysis” by voting not to issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) to see what the market place has to offer for its legal services as recommended by the Financial Review Committee(FRC). The City Council has failed to do this for the last 16 years. To issue an RFP is in no way a negative implication on our current attorney, it is simply the best way to make sure that the citizens of Dana Point are getting the best value for their money.

The FRC was created by unanimous vote by this very same Council last year. It is made up of highly qualified and dedicated people that have functioned very well in its first year of existence while working with the city’s financial staff. They have brought to light problems that needed addressing by the city council that the financial staff would have difficulty doing without the FRC’s oversite. Council people Muller. Viczorek and Tomlinson demonstrated their lack of open market competitive business experience by fearing that to issue an RFP for City Attorney services would be a rejection of our current city attorney. It is not. I fact, in my extensive experience in responding to, and creating RFP’s, the incumbent vendor has an advantage over other bidders because of their knowledge of their client. An RFP simply would have assured that the residents of Dana Point would get the best value for their money at this point in time.

To reject a recommendation by a “blue ribbon” committee that was “hand-picked” by each council member is absurd and outrageous. The three blind mice’ hatred and disrespect for the other members of this Council is both palpable and disconcerting. It is blinding to their thought processes.