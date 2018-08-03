LETTERS TO THE EDITOR POLICY: To submit a letter to the editor for possible inclusion in the paper, e-mail us at letters@danapointtimes.com or send it to 34932 Calle del Sol, Suite B, Capistrano Beach, CA 92624. Dana Point Times reserves the right to edit reader-submitted letters for length and is not responsible for the claims made or the information written by the writers.

David Dendel, Dana Point

The City of Dana Point recently added a “Report to DP” app for smart phones. I added the app to my phone. I am a dog owner/walker in the Capo Beach area. While walking past Pines Park there was a tree hanging over the sidewalk that folks had to walk around to get past. I opened up the new “Report to DP” app on my phone, took a photo and filled out the info and requested the tree be trimmed. I received a reply within the day. The tree was trimmed two days later. Kudos to The City of Dana Point for making it so easy to report maintenance problems. The employee that contacted me via email was Jeff. Thank you Jeff for your excellent service and thanks to the City!