Ned Madden, San Clemente

Thanks for that great article “Reaching Out to Meet Halfway” July 20-26 edition of the Dana Point Times. I had been wondering why one certain guy here in San Clemente has been panhandling on Camino de los Mares for the entire 29 years I’ve lived here. Your article helped me better understand him. This morning I saw him staggering down the street and I wished I could help him. But I’ve spiffed him a few bucks here and there many times, yet nothing seems to matter.