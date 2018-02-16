Letter to the Editor: TCA Admits to Spying on Private Citizens

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR POLICY: To submit a letter to the editor for possible inclusion in the paper, e-mail us at letters@danapointtimes.com or send it to 34932 Calle del Sol, Suite B, Capistrano Beach, CA 92624. Dana Point Times reserves the right to edit reader-submitted letters for length and is not responsible for the claims made or the information written by the writers.

EVA O’KEEFE, San Clemente

To the Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA) Board of Directors:

How would you feel if a government agency suddenly popped up to follow you on your social media account? Would you be comfortable showing pictures of your kids? Your friends? This isn’t fantasy, but it’s the tactics used by the TCA. Did the TCA Board of Directors authorize their lobbying firm Venture Strategic or any of the “paid consultants” to follow citizens in the community on social media?

The account www.howsthedrive.com – a TCA sponsored account has been “following” citizens in San Clemente.

Since when does the TCA’s charter allow spying on private citizen’s social media accounts?

I find it appalling that a public agency would engage in such actions. After all, contrary to what Lisa Bartlett may say, the TCA takes plenty of taxpayer funds under the “development” program, and enjoys taxpayer-funded maintenance of roads. In fact, the TCA has already taken over $3 billion in development funds from Orange County. Did this huge sum slip Ms. Bartlett’s mind?

I hope that there is a full investigation on the activities the TCA is engaging in regarding the continued first and fourth amendment violations, and the violations of privacy of the citizens of San Clemente.

The city of San Clemente has a right to defend itself against the TCA, the same way as Pasadena did against the 710 and many cities did against the El Toro airport or the airplane noise. The TCA is practicing bad government and they need to be held accountable.