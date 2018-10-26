MICHAEL FROST, Dana Point

Hey, Dana, great letter. By the way, your art galleries on Del Prado are looking good. We love walking by and think it’s such an asset to the community. Love it!

Earlier this fall, I did write a pretty scathing review of Scott Schoeffel and his candidacy, mostly due to my strong feelings regarding the entire Strands gate debacle. (I still feel it is the biggest stain on our community). At the end of the day, we ended up in litigation with Sanford

Edward for over $500,000 of taxpayer money. (OC Case Number 30-2016-00872051-CU-BC-CJC). Pretty crazy to me, considering we could be using that money on police, homeless or additional monetary reserves. Go to www.voiceofoc.org for more information on the litigation.

Although, after reviewing what is going on currently, I believe Schoeffel is clearly running on his own, based off his own vision of the community, which I actually believe is a very strong long-term vision among all candidates. Meanwhile, I suspect that the slate of Charles Payne, Mark McGinn and Joe Jaeger is receiving funds from Sanford Edward of Headlands Reserve LLC due to photos circulating social media of a private meeting. That slate is really what I believe the general public should be worried about.

Thanks for the letter, Dana. I would love to speak with you regarding all the findings I have with this election. I really want the entire community to know. Maybe a beer at Schwack? We could talk about all the things that $500,000 could have gone toward in our community to make it better.