Letter to the Editor: We Need Support in Congress for Intellectual and Developmentally Disabled People

JORDAN LINDSEY, executive director of The Arc of California

As Californians, we cannot ignore the significant threats that Congress’ tax plan poses to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). Right now, Congress is fast tracking legislation that reduces federal revenues. This legislation is likely to be funded through cuts to vital programs. Drastic changes to a variety of programs that people with I/DD rely on to function are on the table. Medicaid, the medical expense tax deduction, construction of affordable housing, and access to affordable health care are all at risk.

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-49, can stop this by opposing the current tax plan. A vote against a bill like this is a vote for Mr. Issa’s constituents with disabilities. A no vote is a vote in support of our friends and neighbors with I/DD. Irresponsible fiscal policy disproportionately harms people with disabilities. We cannot sit idly by as our leaders in Washington consider passage of such a destructive bill.