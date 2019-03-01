Laura Doclar Muller, Dana Point

To the Residents of Dana Point:

I’d like to share a response to Councilwoman Lewis’s claim about Mayor Joe Muller and misogyny. To begin with, I ask if Councilwoman Lewis is even aware of the definition of the word. Here it is:

“Misogyny is the hatred of, contempt for, or prejudice against women or girls. Misogyny manifests in numerous ways, including social exclusion, sex discrimination, hostility, patriarchy, male privilege, belittling of women, disenfranchisement of women, violence against women, and sexual objectification.” That’s a bold claim against someone that you see and interact with a few times a month.

To understand someone’s character is to know them on a day-to-day basis. As a mother, senior executive in multiple high-profile careers, friend and wife, I can tell you that misogyny is the farthest away from the truth to characterize Mayor Muller. In my 30-year career, Mayor Muller has not only been supportive of me but supportive of the many women we both interact with on a daily basis. Character is the moral and mental qualities distinctive to an individual and doesn’t change between personal and business settings.

Mayor Muller is a caring father, stay-at-home dad, godfather to our dear goddaughter and loving friend to our dearest neighbor going through stage 4 brain cancer.

Councilwoman Lewis has chosen to label Mayor Muller as a misogynist purely for her own political gain. I, many of the residents of Dana Point and friends find this to be a vulgar display of defamation. If anyone should apologize for this gross misrepresentation, it should be Councilwoman Lewis.

As an elected official whose job it is to represent and work to better Dana Point, Councilwoman Lewis should spend more time working for the city and less time belittling others on social media.