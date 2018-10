BRIAN MARYOTT, San Juan Capistrano

Life in the 49th Congressional District is good. I believe our economy is strong, unemployment is low, and businesses are flourishing. That means more people are working, and enjoying and enhancing our local economy.

Diane Harkey has lived in this district for over 30 years, serving in elected office for over 15 years. She understands our issues, and has helped our district evolve over time into the strong cities and communities they are today.