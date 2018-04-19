LETTERS TO THE EDITOR POLICY: To submit a letter to the editor for possible inclusion in the paper, e-mail us at letters@danapointtimes.com or send it to 34932 Calle del Sol, Suite B, Capistrano Beach, CA 92624. Dana Point Times reserves the right to edit reader-submitted letters for length and is not responsible for the claims made or the information written by the writers.

ANNETTE SZLACHTA-MCGINN, Dana Point

I attended the City Council meeting on April 17, and didn’t gain admission until 8 p.m. because the chamber was largely filled with people from out of state, many of whom represented the hate group Patriot Movement AZ, led by founder, Lesa Antone. She was the first of many commenters from her group enjoining Council members to oppose SB 54, the California Values Act. They heckled and disrupted commenters to the extent that the mayor had to admonish them and the sheriff’s deputies were watchful, actually having to escort one individual from the premises.

I find the ideology of the Patriot Movement AZ repugnant (anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim per the Southern Poverty Law Center), but what offends me more is that the capitulation and votes of Viczorek, Muller and Tomlinson to join Orange County in opposing SB 54 to satisfy the agenda of a hate group rather than respect California law and the residents of Dana Point, many of whom spoke eloquently, passionately and pragmatically at the meeting imploring the Council members to embrace the California Values Act.