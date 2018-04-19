LETTERS TO THE EDITOR POLICY: To submit a letter to the editor for possible inclusion in the paper, e-mail us at letters@danapointtimes.com or send it to 34932 Calle del Sol, Suite B, Capistrano Beach, CA 92624. Dana Point Times reserves the right to edit reader-submitted letters for length and is not responsible for the claims made or the information written by the writers.

ART SANCHEZ, Dana Point

It is unfortunate that our city has been put in this unenviable position regarding voting districts. This litigation action against our city is forcing us to implement voter districting in our city. But the stall tactics of a group from Capistrano Beach and a handful of misinformed residents may cost us the “safe harbor” that our council thus far has complied with under the guidelines of threatened litigation if Dana Point does not move forward swiftly on districting.

Many of my Hispanic friends in the city believe that one of the points that people have been missing is that by going with districting, you will encourage more people to participate in running for office because the cost and effort to run a campaign will come down significantly. It will also prevent multiple council members from coming from the same neighborhood as so happens in many cities. Districting will insure that all areas of Dana Point have fair and equal representation, and we do have two members of the Council currently who are within a couple of blocks of one another.

After reviewing the maps, I strongly recommend the “tan map” as the most equitable version of districting.