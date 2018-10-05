Letter to the Editor: A City Council Representing the Few

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR POLICY: To submit a letter to the editor for possible inclusion in the paper, e-mail us at letters@danapointtimes.com or send it to 34932 Calle del Sol, Suite B, Capistrano Beach, CA 92624. Dana Point Times reserves the right to edit reader-submitted letters for length and is not responsible for the claims made or the information written by the writers.
Michael Frost, Dana Point
Neighbors, as you go through the issues and distinguish between the candidates on budgets, safety, development, property rights and special interests, these safe political answers you read are often inaccurate.
I believe this city election is about creating a fair and balanced City Council, with checks and balances to eliminate decisions benefitting special interests or groups focused solely on one area of the city.
A slate of candidates is being heavily supported by two special interest groups. One is Capo Cares, who recently on Aug. 26 emailed their election strategy. The first issue is, I believe this campaign strategy insinuates sway or special representation from Debra Lewis and Paul Wyatt. I forget, weren’t Councilmembers Wyatt and Lewis elected in a general election to represent the entire community?
The second issue I have is with the concept of prioritizing their own interests over districts having elections this year. Welcome to the slate of candidates Jeager, Payne and McGinn. Why not allow each district to define their own priorities? What sort of power is derived by not allowing each district to decide on their best representative?
I am afraid of any stacked council willing to make decisions to back this or any political group. District representatives should represent their residents’ priorities, and then have the flexibility to work with other councilmembers to create a great overall community.
The other special interest backing this slate of candidates is “Residents Who Care About Dana Point”. This PAC was primarily funded by Headlands Reserve LLC to pay an outside firm for signatures to not allow residents to rent out their own properties. Coincidentally, after this payment, the developer pushed through a hotel up on the residential street of Green Lantern with little fanfare. Why did this group, originally concerned with maintaining a residential atmosphere, not participate in questioning 350 hotel rooms on Green Lantern? Look at the financing for this Political Group, you will see a great example of inconsistency in policy and how special interest funding quickly guides decisions.
Why would we elect a slate of candidates that further promotes decision making based upon who has funded certain political PACs? We have a lot of qualified folks running to represent their neighbors and not special interests. Let’s make sure we elect a balanced city council, so each area of our community has a fair shake.
http://www.danapoint.org/home/showdocument?id=21367
comments (3)
So you are saying that Debra Lewis has been disingenuous when she speaks at the dais and all over town? I’m not surprised. usually those that scream the loudest have the most to hide. And now that the curtain has been pulled back we see she is supported by the Big Developer in town.
And now we know why Capo Cares, the supporters of Friends of Dana Point and Debra Lewis want to fire the city attorney. Because he worked in the best interest of the city and against the big, bad, developer. The truth is coming out, and Debra Lewis, and her followers are not in it for the town, they are in it to line their own pockets. Dig deeper, more stuff is out there. And, it will be coming out!
To Mr. Frost,
I am neither of the parties you blame, but I wish you would include me. I have a “special interest” in quality of life.
I do not want to have short term renters in my neighborhood. I purchased in a residential area with houses, not hotels, not a frat party house either, I do not want to live next to a house with different residents every weekend,
It is obvious that you want to profit off of residential investments with total disregard for the neighborhood experience that the majority of people in Dana Point prefer..
What does this sentence mean, is there a typo?
“The first issue is, I believe this campaign strategy insinuates sway or special representation from Debra Lewis and Paul Wyatt.”
I generally agree with your editorial. Fortunately, our town is booming, for now anyway, so I doubt the people you mention will be able to do too much harm to the city. Also I think Paul Wyatt is honest and competent, I don’t like him being lumped in with the others.