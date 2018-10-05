Letter to the Editor: A City Council Representing the Few

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR POLICY: To submit a letter to the editor for possible inclusion in the paper, e-mail us at letters@danapointtimes.com or send it to 34932 Calle del Sol, Suite B, Capistrano Beach, CA 92624. Dana Point Times reserves the right to edit reader-submitted letters for length and is not responsible for the claims made or the information written by the writers.

Michael Frost, Dana Point

Neighbors, as you go through the issues and distinguish between the candidates on budgets, safety, development, property rights and special interests, these safe political answers you read are often inaccurate.

I believe this city election is about creating a fair and balanced City Council, with checks and balances to eliminate decisions benefitting special interests or groups focused solely on one area of the city.

A slate of candidates is being heavily supported by two special interest groups. One is Capo Cares, who recently on Aug. 26 emailed their election strategy. The first issue is, I believe this campaign strategy insinuates sway or special representation from Debra Lewis and Paul Wyatt. I forget, weren’t Councilmembers Wyatt and Lewis elected in a general election to represent the entire community?

The second issue I have is with the concept of prioritizing their own interests over districts having elections this year. Welcome to the slate of candidates Jeager, Payne and McGinn. Why not allow each district to define their own priorities? What sort of power is derived by not allowing each district to decide on their best representative?

I am afraid of any stacked council willing to make decisions to back this or any political group. District representatives should represent their residents’ priorities, and then have the flexibility to work with other councilmembers to create a great overall community.

The other special interest backing this slate of candidates is “Residents Who Care About Dana Point”. This PAC was primarily funded by Headlands Reserve LLC to pay an outside firm for signatures to not allow residents to rent out their own properties. Coincidentally, after this payment, the developer pushed through a hotel up on the residential street of Green Lantern with little fanfare. Why did this group, originally concerned with maintaining a residential atmosphere, not participate in questioning 350 hotel rooms on Green Lantern? Look at the financing for this Political Group, you will see a great example of inconsistency in policy and how special interest funding quickly guides decisions.

Why would we elect a slate of candidates that further promotes decision making based upon who has funded certain political PACs? We have a lot of qualified folks running to represent their neighbors and not special interests. Let’s make sure we elect a balanced city council, so each area of our community has a fair shake.

http://www.danapoint.org/home/showdocument?id=21367