Letter to the Editor: Chamber Director Commends City for Conservative Budgeting

BEV JORGENSEN, Dana Point, Executive Director of the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce

Dear Editor,

The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce is very proud of our City, which the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2016.

The Certificate of Achievement is a prestigious national award recognizing conformance with the highest standards for preparation of state and local government financial reports. In order to be awarded a Certificate of Achievement, a government unit must publish an easily readable and efficiently organized comprehensive annual financial report, whose contents conform to program standards. Such CAFR must satisfy both generally accepted accounting principles and applicable legal requirements. A Certificate of Achievement is valid for a period of one year only. The City of Dana Point received a Certificate of Achievement for 28 consecutive years (fiscal years 1989 through 2016).

A City that receives this achievement for 28 years is a City we can all be proud of. We commend the City of Dana Point on their conservative budgeting.

The Chamber champions business prosperity and economic vitality and look forward to working with our businesses and community in a City that is well-run and uses a conservative budgeting approach.

We are Dana Point! Job well done, City of Dana Point!

The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce is a business membership-based organization with 350 business members that represents more than 20,000 employees. The DPCC mission is to champion business prosperity, economic vitality and community engagement, promoting a high quality of life in and around destination Dana Point.