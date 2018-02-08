LETTERS TO THE EDITOR POLICY: To submit a letter to the editor for possible inclusion in the paper, e-mail us at letters@danapointtimes.com or send it to 34932 Calle del Sol, Suite B, Capistrano Beach, CA 92624. Dana Point Times reserves the right to edit reader-submitted letters for length and is not responsible for the claims made or the information written by the writers.

JIM KELLY, Dana Point

I was very disappointed in the City Council meeting, on Feb. 6, to see our new mayor Richard Viczorek insisting on going into closed session to discuss whether or not we should go out for bid on the city attorney contract, which has not been open to a competitive bid since 2002. This is a purely financial matter and should be held in open session.

Accepting the advice from our current city attorney, who has held this contract with the city for 16 years, whether or not to go into closed session has a very bad appearance of potential conflict of interest to the citizens of Dana Point.

Compared to neighboring cities, it appears we are being overcharged. Why?

I feel that Mayor Richard Viczorek’s insistence that this review be held in closed session is a potential violation of the Brown Act, and if he persists in holding this review in closed session, we, as citizens of Dana Point, will be forced to notify the California First Amendment Coalition and California Aware of this violation of the Brown Act for open clear and transparent government.

If there is nothing to hide, why not put this matter on the agenda for an open session so that we citizens can participate and hear all arguments on this very important financial matter?