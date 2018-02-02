LETTERS TO THE EDITOR POLICY: To submit a letter to the editor for possible inclusion in the paper, e-mail us at letters@danapointtimes.com or send it to 34932 Calle del Sol, Suite B, Capistrano Beach, CA 92624. Dana Point Times reserves the right to edit reader-submitted letters for length and is not responsible for the claims made or the information written by the writers.

AMBROSE MASTO, Dana Point

In case no one has noticed, the California government is out of control. Lately, a couple of legislative pearls have emerged from state lawmakers. One bill is proposed to fine waiters $1,000 for offering straws to customers who don’t ask for them; and then the wonder of wonders, half of any savings that a corporate entity that makes $1 million or more, as a result of tax-cut savings, has to be given back and used for housing for the poor. Are they kidding? Why does the government always think that they know how to spend our money better than we do?

Finally, of very great importance to Dana Point and all California coastal areas, is the Coastal Commission, whose initial charter stated that owners of coastal property have a right to protect their property, has now moved to the concept of managed retreat, which is a concept inherently flawed and severely conflicting with constitutional law. Please excuse me for painting a picture of what seems to me to be a derailed train. Like you all, I love California, but right now it seems to be a laughing stock of our nation.