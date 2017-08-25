LETTERS TO THE EDITOR POLICY: To submit a letter to the editor for possible inclusion in the paper, e-mail us at letters@danapointtimes.com or send it to 34932 Calle del Sol, Suite B, Capistrano Beach, CA 92624. Dana Point Times reserves the right to edit reader-submitted letters for length and is not responsible for the claims made or the information written by the writers.

George Meadows, Dana Point

Dear Dana Point City Council/Dana Point Times Editor,

I am the owner of the duplex adjacent to the four unit development on Via Verde recently approved by the Planning Commission. The approved four units are contained on two sloped lots in Capo Beach. It is my understanding that each unit contains approximately 2,550 square feet.** Each contains four bedrooms and 4.5 baths. At the Planning Commission meeting, photos were shown for comparison to similar neighborhood duplexes. My unit was one of the pictured. My unit and the other unit shown are 1,400 and 1,300 square feet. This approved complex is in no way similar. Mine contains three bedrooms and two baths and the other unit shown as example contains two bedrooms and two baths. Mine also contains a large amount of open land for garden and mature trees. The other duplexes in the neighborhood are of similar size to mine.

This development is being appealed by the neighboring home and duplex owners and will be on a future City Council agenda (September meeting.) These neighbors and I do not believe the development is compatible with or complements our neighborhood as required by Dana Point Municipal Code ordinance 9.05.130.

**Editor’s Note: The staff report states the project site is 19,050 square-feet comprised of two lots. The lot is zoned as a “Residential Duplex 14” which allows residential dwelling units for each 2,500 square feet of land area and has a General Plan designation of residential 7-14 du/acre.

Each of the units have a different square footage ranging in 2,540 to 2,577.