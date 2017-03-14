Annette Szlachta-McGinn, Dana Point

Five years ago, my family and I were delighted to purchase a house in the small neighborhood of Sunset Hills and make our home in the community. Our life there was pleasant until early November. I volunteered for Hillary Clinton’s election campaign and thus received two small signs, one of which I secured to the fence gate at the side of our house. It was ripped from its place, late on the evening of Nov. 3. I subsequently put the second sign on our garage door, where it resided until early evening, March 4. It, too, was torn from its fasteners. Every American feels the ideological divisions that have plagued our nation for months. Every American has the right to express herself respectfully and freely, without threat of subjugation and violence. That someone is emboldened to enter our property to commit an act of vandalism because of a difference of opinion represents the degradation to which our society has succumbed as manifested by our country’s current leadership. Our family is disheartened by the disrespect someone in our community has shown to us. We will, however, stand tall with our convictions, and continue to uphold the values on which the United States was founded and which have expanded and evolved as our country and society have.

