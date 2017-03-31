Letter: Council members Need to Find Common Ground

Steve Stewart, Dana Point

Dana Point voters made it very clear in two elections last year what course they want their city to take. On Nov. 8, they elected two new Council members. The top vote-getter, Debra Lewis won by a margin of 2,225 votes over the third place candidate. Her fellow slate candidate, Paul Wyatt, beat that same candidate by 1,890 votes.

Dana Point voters overwhelmingly approved Measure H and rejected the City Council-sponsored Measure I in June 2016. The three Council members elected back in 2014 voted to put Measure I on the ballot as a way to thwart the will of thousands of Measure H petition signers. The same three members now use their voices and votes to impede and obstruct the efforts of Mayor Lewis and Mayor Pro Tem Wyatt, who are living up to their campaign commitments of “residents first” and a city government of openness and transparency.

Whether the issue is creating a Financial Review Committee and establishing workable rules and scope for its operation, organizing a meeting of all the city’s Neighborhood Watch captains with the mayor and police chief, or refining the city’s contract bidding solicitation policy, these same three members consistently find some way to impede the effort to make Dana Point city government more efficient, cost effective and representative of city residents’ best interests. People in our city are beginning to wonder why these three Council members do not make an effort to find common ground and cooperate with the newest elected Council members. They need to join in the effort to improve our city and make Dana Point an even better place to live and do business.

