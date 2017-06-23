Toni Nelson, Co-Founder, Capo Cares

Dana Point currently faces many serious challenges—a looming budget shortfall, homelessness, rising petty crimes, aging infrastructure and revitalizing commercial areas—all while preserving and protecting this little corner of paradise we call “home.” What is needed now are smart, talented people who love their community to raise their heads above the crowd and engage in civic discussion, serve on commissions and run for City Council. While reasoned debate and disagreement facilitates solutions, the descent into unwarranted personal attacks and misinformation recently embodied in letters to the Dana Point Times only destroys.

I write this not to dissuade naysayers, since some can create conspiracy theories out of thin air, but to set the record straight for those who prefer facts.

Capo Cares is a volunteer, nonprofit organization whose supporters work tirelessly for the good of our community. It advocates for beautification, enhanced public safety, responsible development and revitalization, while working hard to preserve the unique culture and eclectic charm of Capo Beach.

In just three and a half years, Capo Cares has grown to nearly 900 supporters who are ordinary Capistrano Beach residents and business owners.

Newsletters and daily Facebook posts inform supporters about relevant articles and information.

Accomplishments include numerous beautification projects, countless appearances before Council, and meetings with representatives of county, state and local agencies to lobby for enhanced public safety, beach improvements, Doheny Village revitalization, road and median enhancement, PCH bridge improvements, park enhancements, code enforcement issues, coastal cleanup and preservation, improved roads and freeway entrances, arts and culture, protective legislation and more.

Capo Cares is completely independent; it has no official affiliation with any other groups. Of course, it cooperates with and supports common causes.

Capo Cares does not charge dues or fees and has no funding from developers, businesses or any individual.

Capo Cares co-founders have no financial interests in the city of Dana Point, other than personal residences.

Capo Cares respects the various political opinions of our supporters and encourages all political candidates to attend our debates or public forums. We neither require nor expect our supporters to constantly agree with us. We welcome open, respectful discussion and make every effort to be open-minded.

I welcome sincere questions about Capo Cares. You can contact me directly at capocares@gmail.com.

