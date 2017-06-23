Toni Nelson, Co-Founder, Capo Cares
Dana Point currently faces many serious challenges—a looming budget shortfall, homelessness, rising petty crimes, aging infrastructure and revitalizing commercial areas—all while preserving and protecting this little corner of paradise we call “home.” What is needed now are smart, talented people who love their community to raise their heads above the crowd and engage in civic discussion, serve on commissions and run for City Council. While reasoned debate and disagreement facilitates solutions, the descent into unwarranted personal attacks and misinformation recently embodied in letters to the Dana Point Times only destroys.
I write this not to dissuade naysayers, since some can create conspiracy theories out of thin air, but to set the record straight for those who prefer facts.
- Capo Cares is a volunteer, nonprofit organization whose supporters work tirelessly for the good of our community. It advocates for beautification, enhanced public safety, responsible development and revitalization, while working hard to preserve the unique culture and eclectic charm of Capo Beach.
- In just three and a half years, Capo Cares has grown to nearly 900 supporters who are ordinary Capistrano Beach residents and business owners.
- Newsletters and daily Facebook posts inform supporters about relevant articles and information.
- Accomplishments include numerous beautification projects, countless appearances before Council, and meetings with representatives of county, state and local agencies to lobby for enhanced public safety, beach improvements, Doheny Village revitalization, road and median enhancement, PCH bridge improvements, park enhancements, code enforcement issues, coastal cleanup and preservation, improved roads and freeway entrances, arts and culture, protective legislation and more.
- Capo Cares is completely independent; it has no official affiliation with any other groups. Of course, it cooperates with and supports common causes.
- Capo Cares does not charge dues or fees and has no funding from developers, businesses or any individual.
- Capo Cares co-founders have no financial interests in the city of Dana Point, other than personal residences.
- Capo Cares respects the various political opinions of our supporters and encourages all political candidates to attend our debates or public forums. We neither require nor expect our supporters to constantly agree with us. We welcome open, respectful discussion and make every effort to be open-minded.
I welcome sincere questions about Capo Cares. You can contact me directly at capocares@gmail.com.
To submit a letter to the editor, email editorial@danapointtimes.com.
comments (4)
Ms. Nelson, I give you all the credit in the world, you have developed a very effective grassroots lobbying group. In fact since the Capo area receives more bang for the buck than the other 2 areas (LD and MB), you should take a bow. However, for the other remaining 80% of the citizenship, most of us are concerned that you have too much power. When one area receives so many additional benefits, while the other areas pay the bills, facts do come into question. When you and the mayor meet behind closed doors and develop plans (brown act ?) unknown to others, make your way onto the FRC and then dictate to the council what they should be doing, even though I don’t see councilwomen on your title. It means you have amassed a ton of power. Just understand, power corrupts and the rest of the town should be concerned. We have no growth due to the Save Dana Point group and Capo Cares. And that’s on you!
What additional benefits are we getting? I’m excited to find out, because all I see around are homeless encampments, a boarded up hotel, a run down shopping center with drugged out homeless, and a crummy state beach with the same RV residents every day. Do fill us in.
Dear Monarch Beach Cares – As I said in my letter to the editor, I’m happy to respond to sincere questions about Capo Cares. Your anonymous response has a lot of allegations that are completely erroneous and I’d really love the opportunity to correct your misimpression and set your mind at ease. I will answer some of them here because I am disturbed that your allegations will sit out here in cyberspace as “alternative facts” so I will correct the record for others.
I invite you to email me at capocares@gmail.com and we can arrange to meet for coffee and I’ll be happy to discuss all your concerns. Our only coffee shop in Capo Beach is Donut World on Doheny Park Road, but if you’re up for it, I’m game.
You are claiming that Capo receives more “bang for the buck” and “many additional benefits” compared to other areas. I would love to take you on a tour of Capistrano Beach so you can point these out. Please bring along your list and we can review it. With the exception of some major and necessary sewer work that was done years ago when Capo Beach first became part of Dana Point; some under-grounding of utilities on main arterials more than 20 years ago, mostly funded through utility agency programs, and routine maintenance of our streets, (some of which is expensive because the County did not maintain our roads to Dana Point’s service level) I am unaware of any substantial above ground infrastructure projects in Capo Beach — but perhaps you can enlighten me. I’m not sure why you would be concerned, actually, because we are all one city and if there is a need for sewer and road maintenance in other areas, we in Capo would never begrudge these basic services to other neighborhoods. If you insist on the comparison game, though, please bring your list and we can sit down and check them against the City’s comprehensive annual financial reports and CIP budgets. If your figures are correct, we may have to bring in forensic accountants, because if more money has been spent over here, it’s not at all apparent and there may be something untoward going on.
You may not be aware of the fact that Capo Cares has lobbied for only two major projects – Doheny Village and the renovation of the lower bluff at our beloved Pines Park. Neither of these projects is funded and neither is included on the CIP budgets for the forecast period contained in the budget passed last Tuesday (so much for my supposed “power”.). You may also not be aware of the fact that part of the Lantern District was funded with a sale of $3.6 million in Capo Beach park land in 2014, or that the bike lane on PCH, which would have been substantially funded by grants, has been put on hold due to the current financial problems. No one has objected to this.
You also may not know that Capo Cares lobbied the former Council, including Messrs, Muller, Viczorek and Tomlinson 5 or 6 times in public comment, begging them to put money into a reserve for Doheny Village infrastructure improvements. None of them agreed to put such funding on the agenda, and that reserve still has a balance of $0. I do not expect to see one dime for a single plant or light pole in Doheny Village any time soon since the City’s discretionary savings are completed depleted. I wouldn’t presume to ask for such funding at this point, because it’s simply not possible without dipping into reserves.
As to my position on the FRC, I am unaware of any rules that say one may not participate on a City commission if he or she is involved in an HOA, or a non-profit group, or a particular church. I’m a very civic minded person and actually participate in many volunteer and charitable capacities. If you are aware of any such rules, Brown Act. or otherwise, please let me know immediately. I am also unaware of any Brown Act issues if an appointee of the FRC discusses a subject with a member of the Council. I believe the Brown Act would apply if I discussed a matter that we bring up at FRC with more than one member of the FRC. The same goes for Council members discussing things with more than one Councilman. I’m new to this, but please bring me chapter and verse when we meet so I can consult with the City Attorney and be absolutely sure that I am not violating any rules. I often talk to members of other city commissions and I’ve had numerous conversations with all the Council members about financial and other matters, so if there is some issue that the City Attorney did not adequately explain to us, I would like to know immediately.
Of course, the most significant thing to remember is that FRC has NO power to make policy or any decision as to spending or anything else. That is the exclusive right of the Council.. FRC is simply a body of people with financial expertise who are looking at financial records of the City and trying to help plug the looming budget holes. That is a huge challenge and every stone will likely be overturned in an attempt to find more revenue or ease expenses. You also may not know that every document we review on FRC is a public record. We see nothing that would not also be available to any member of the public.
I love my City and want Dana Point to thrive. I have a great interest in seeing responsible development occur throughout the city. You seem to decry Measure H which was a very popular resident initiative to prevent the Council from granting further developer concessions not contemplated in the Town Center Plan. If you disagree, why not start your own initiative and overturn H? Anger at the outcome of a democratic process seems pointless.
As a practical matter, I know that there will NEVER be money for Doheny Village improvements until we get our fiscal house in order, and if every lot in Lantern District was developed tomorrow, that would still not be nearly enough with our expenditures soon surpassing revenue, even on an operating basis. In that respect, I am exactly the person you should want on FRC, because I will work harder than most to get us into a position where we can start accumulating surpluses again, and maybe one day bring DV out of the dark ages.. Why don’t we work together to improve the City’s financial position? Residents never show up at FRC, We’d love to hear your ideas.
Your allegation that my honest desire to help the City out of its financial morass is somehow a power grab, is completely unfounded and doubly upsetting because you won’t append your name. I simply don’t see what “power” or benefits you are referring to, but bring me your concerns and I am very happy to answer all your questions. I take my position on FRC very seriously. It is a lot of work and it exposes me to criticism from uninformed and often anonymous people. I’m sorry, but I find that a little creepy. I’m a retired grandmother and most say I’m a very nice and decent person. I won’t bite — really. Send me an email, we’ll meet for coffee (I’ll buy!) and we’ll talk this out in person. Honest discussion and collaboration will help Dana Point so much more than pointless criticism. Come out of the shadows and let’s talk!.
Monarch Cares – You are utterly clueless about where the big money has been spent in Dana Point. The Lantern District got $26 million in the past 3 years and nothing even close to that was spent in Capo Beach. Instead a city owned Capo Beach park area was sold by the council in 2014 to a private party and the money transferred to pay for the Lantern District boondoggle. Any significant appropriations spent in the Capo Beach area predate the founding of Capo Cares. You really ought to get your facts straight before you call out Ms Nelson but I suspect your real purpose was just to sling mud however you could at the people like Ms Nelson and Mayor Lewis who are trying to get Dana Point back on track and out of the deficit spending pattern established under previous councils. I support their effort and so do the majority of Dana Point voters. The Muller Viczorek Tomlinson show is going to be over soon.