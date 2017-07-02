Judy Busch, Capistrano Beach

Dear Mayor, you’re jumping the shark.

I hope you will consider making less waves until you have more years on the council to better understand the ethos of this community.

Before you cut services to citizens, the wisdom of supply-side economics should be visited.

The council is inviting some hard divisions between our citizens, again.

Why conflate the cost of 10 minutes less of fireworks with the cost of 10 more minutes for police services, who are already on duty for the first 20 minutes? That appears to be dishonest politician-speak. I hope you will correct the reporting of the OC Register, to state the cost of fireworks, not the whole kitchen sink!

Please check your understanding of what Dana Point locals will tolerate.

So figure it out—that’s what you get paid the big bucks for—right?

In the interim, thanks for serving the city.

