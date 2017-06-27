Letters to the Editor, SOAPBOX

Letter: Bees in Home

A Dana Point resident shares a photo of bees that “taken over” their family’s living room and home. Photo: Courtesy of Cristil Stein

Cristil Stein, Dana Point

I want to share and encourage others to keep their fireplace flue closed when not in use. Bee swarms are being spotted everywhere in Dana Point and surrounding areas.

We live in Dana Point and our family of five came home from vacation last week to a swarm of bees that had taken over our living room/home. They came through our “unknown broken” flue and had made a home in our chimney before coming into the home. Not fun.

Video Courtesy: Cristil Stein

