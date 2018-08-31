Legislature Approves Resolution to Name Portion of I-5 in Honor of Slain Fire Captain

By Alex Groves

The California Legislature approved a resolution to name a portion Interstate 5 after a Long Beach Fire Department firefighter who lived in San Juan Capistrano.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 159, authored by State Senator Patricia Bates and State Senator Ricardo Lara, will designate a portion of Interstate 5 between Camino Las Ramblas and the Ortega Highway the “Long Beach Fire Captain David Rosa Memorial Highway.”

David Rosa, a 17-year veteran of the department, was killed in June while responding to an explosion at a senior apartment building in downtown Long Beach.

Rosa was a long-time San Juan Capistrano resident.

He was actively involved with San Juan Capistrano Little League, where he served as a president, umpire-in-chief, board member, manager and coach.

The resolution has been supported by both the cities of Long Beach and San Juan Capistrano. San Juan Capistrano’s city council unanimously supported the measure during its Aug. 21 meeting.

“I am humbled to co-author legislation in memory of Captain Rosa,” Senator Bates stated. “As motorists drive along a portion of Interstate 5 in South Orange County, they will be forever reminded of Captain Rosa’s dedication and commitment he gave to our community.”

According to a San Juan Capistrano city staff report, the California Department of Transportation will need to determine the cost for signage and erect that signage after receiving donations from non-state sources.