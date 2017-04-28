Latest Harbor Audit Makes Recommendations for East, West Basin Marinas

By Kristina Pritchett

The Orange County’s Auditor Controller’s Office made a recommendation to Orange County Community Resources (OCCR) after the most recent Dana Point Harbor audit report was released.

The internal audit report, released on April 24, took a look at the Special Revenue Fund 108 from Jan. 1, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2015 to ensure the special revenue fund is properly being administered and maintained in compliance with county policy and procedures and is being utilized in accordance with fund requirements.

The audit found one efficiency and effectiveness finding regarding the completing of a cost analysis of having two marina management companies. The auditor recommended OCCR to evaluate options for operating the East Basin and West Basin marinas.

The audit report also found that a memorandum or an agreement detailing parking enforcement services or coverage was not created; a mechanism to measure the parking enforcement service received in the Harbor was not established; and more.

Last month, the Auditor Controller’s Office released an audit that found a lack of oversight and management of Vintage Marina. They announced several audits on various aspects of the operations in the Harbor would be conducted.

To read the report, click here.