Passenger rail service between Irvine and Oceanside is indefinitely suspended, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner and Metrolink announced, after a landslide occurred on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 24.

San Clemente City Manager Andy Hall told Dana Point Times that the slide occurred in the vicinity of the movement that caused the Mariposa Bridge’s closure and that the activity is a part of the same landslide. The slide has pushed the bridge “completely out of alignment,” Hall added.

Metrolink first announced the track closure at 4:42 p.m. in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, with Pacific Surfliner adding that the “unforeseen” event would cause delays and potential cancellations within roughly the next 30 minutes.

Hall told DP Times the area had experienced movement for a while before ramping up its activity in the past few days, a trend city officials noted and were actively monitoring as of Wednesday’s slide.

Officials from the city and Metrolink planned to meet Thursday to discuss the landslide and potential solutions, Hall said.

More information about changes to train schedules can be found at metrolinktrains.com and pacificsurfliner.com.

This is a developing story.