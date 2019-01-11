Tallship enthusiasts can enjoy Adventure Sails before departure

By Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

If you haven’t had the chance to scope out Lady Washington for one of her boat tours or Adventure Sails, her last day in the Dana Point Harbor will be Jan. 15.

Lady Washington is a replica of the original vessel that made unprecedented trading voyages around the Sea of Good Hope and the first American vessel to make landfall on the West Coast of North America in 1788. Over the years, the new Lady Washington has made several appearances in major motion pictures such as the Pirates of the Caribbean, The Curse of the Black Pearl (as the role of The Interceptor), Star Trek: Generations, Once Upon A Time, and Revolution.

Lady Washington has been docked at Ocean Institute since Dec. 28, 2018, offering a glimpse of sea life during the 1700s.

Kelly Greenwood is the chief mate for Lady Washington. She says she grew up sailing, but fell in love with how unique tall ships are and what it takes to command a vessel.

“It’s a balance of staying rested and fresh, prioritizing your mental and physical preparedness,” Greenwood said. “The crew is wonderful. They really help deliver the best experience for people to see what it was like to board a tall ship.”

Dockside vessel tours cost $15 per person and include admission to the Ocean Institute the day of the tour. Purchase admission for tours in the Ocean Institute’s Chambers Gallery Book & Gift Store. Visit www.ocean-institute.com for more information and to purchase tickets. You can also visit www.historicalseaport.org for a full schedule of Lady Washington’s stay and when tours and adventure and evening sails are available. Ocean Institute, 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274.