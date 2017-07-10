By Kristina Pritchett

The DoubleTree Suites guests were evacuated after a fire broke out in the kitchen on Monday at 11:05 a.m., officials said.

Capt. Larry Kurtz, Orange County Fire Authority public information officer, said there was smoke coming out of the back of building.

Guests were asked to evacuate and the fire was knocked down in 15 minutes, Kurtz said.

He said there was a minor injury of a sprained ankle, but they refused transport to the hospital.

First responders assisting one another to put out a blaze at the Dana Point Doubletree. Cause of fire still under investigation at this time #danapointpoliceservices #ocsdca #staysafeoc A post shared by Dana Point Police Services (@ocsd_danapointpoliceservices) on Jul 10, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT

As of 1:04 p.m. guests were still out of the hotel. He said the street should not be closed for much longer.

Kurtz said the exact cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted when made available.